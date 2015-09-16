FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Congress not responsible for deficit, says house speaker
September 16, 2015 / 5:51 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Congress not responsible for deficit, says house speaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Congress is not responsible for resolving the government’s budget deficit, the speaker of the lower house, Eduardo Cunha, said on Wednesday, underscoring the political challenges facing President Dilma Rousseff’s austerity program.

Cunha, a former member of Rousseff’s coalition who has since broken with the unpopular president, said he expected a proposed financial tax, known as the CPMF, would be “resoundingly defeated” in Congress despite support from some governors. (Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

