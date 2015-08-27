FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil central govt posts $2 bln primary budget deficit in July
August 27, 2015 / 5:10 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil central govt posts $2 bln primary budget deficit in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central government posted a primary budget deficit of 7.224 billion reais ($2.04 billion) in July, the third straight monthly gap as the government struggles with plummeting revenues, according to Treasury data released on Thursday.

The central government account, which covers federal ministries, the central bank and social security, posted a primary deficit of 8.2 billion reais in June.

$1 = 3.54 Brazilian reais Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Editing by Bernard Orr

