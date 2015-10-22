FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil cuts 2015 fiscal target to a primary deficit
October 22, 2015 / 6:35 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil cuts 2015 fiscal target to a primary deficit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Brazil has given up on its goal of seeking a primary budget surplus this year and instead will record a massive shortfall as a deepening economic and political crisis drags on revenues, presidential chief of staff Jaques Wagner said on Thursday.

President Dilma Rousseff was forced to slash the fiscal target before interest payments to a deficit of 50 billion reais ($12.74 billion) as tax revenues plummeted and the government struggled with efforts at extra income.

$1 = 3.9257 Brazilian reais Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Editing by Bernard Orr

