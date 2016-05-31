FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil posts primary surplus of 10.1 bln reais in April
May 31, 2016 / 1:40 PM / a year ago

Brazil posts primary surplus of 10.1 bln reais in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, May 31 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a primary budget surplus of 10.182 billion reais ($2.84 billion) in April, central bank data showed on Tuesday, recovering from a steep deficit the previous month but not nearly enough to revert an expected record shortfall this year.

Even with the surplus in April the primary budget deficit in the accumulated previous 12 months rose to the equivalent of 2.33 percent of gross domestic product from 2.28 percent the previous month. In March, the country recorded a primary deficit of 10.64 billion reais. ($1 = 3.5905 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Alonso Soto Editing by W Simon)

