UPDATE 1-Brazil eyes extra 10 bln reais from hydroelectric auctions -sources

By Alonso Soto and Leonardo Goy

BRASILIA, July 4 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government expects to collect an extra 10 billion reais in 2017 with the auction of several hydroelectric power plants in the south of the country, three senior government officials familiar with the plan told Reuters on Monday.

The concession of the hydroelectric plants, all owned by Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, or Cemig, could give a breather to a government expecting another hefty fiscal deficit for next year.

Interim President Michel Temer, who replaced President Dilma Rousseff while she stands impeachment trial over charges of breaking fiscal rules, is considering setting a primary budget deficit goal of around 150 billion reais in 2017.

Such a large deficit, only 20 billion less than the 2016 shortfall, could raise doubts about Temer's commitment to austerity as once-booming Brazil tries to regain the confidence of investors.

One of the officials, a member of the economic team who asked not to be named to speak freely, said doubts over the speed of the recovery and the size of a privatization program have complicated the calculation of the deficit. The primary balance, or excess revenues prior to interest debt payments, is a key gauge of a country's capacity to repay its debt.

"The idea is for the deficit to be smaller in 2017 than this year and for that trend to continue in coming years," said the official. "We are committed to austerity ... but it will be gradual."

The hydroelectric plants to be auctioned later this year include Sao Simao, Volta Grande and Miranda, which together have an installed capacity of 2,500 megawatts.

The government has ruled out including in its 2017 budget the controversial CMPF financial transaction tax, said the official who added that the government has room to cut expenditures.

The expiration of several contracts with the investment-promotion program known as PSI will reduce expenditures with subsidies by 3 billion reais in 2017, the official said.

The government is also studying getting rid of remaining payroll tax breaks to local businesses.

For 2016, the official said the government could have a "positive surprise" with a program to legalize undeclared funds that Brazilians hold abroad. The program, which runs until the end of October, was not included in the 2016 budget.

The government could collect in taxes and penalties on those funds more than the 30 billion reais that some economists are estimating in proceeds, the official said. (Additional reporting by Luciano Costa; Editing by James Dalgleish and Leslie Adler)