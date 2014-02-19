FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil to announce 2014 fiscal goal on Thursday, finmin says
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 19, 2014 / 7:36 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil to announce 2014 fiscal goal on Thursday, finmin says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government will announce a long-promised spending freeze and a new 2014 primary budget surplus target on Thursday, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Wednesday.

The primary budget surplus target, a gauge of the country’s fiscal discipline, is crucial in the efforts of President Dilma Rousseff to recover credibility in the eyes of investors.

The primary budget surplus is a measure of net revenue before the payment of interest on debt.

The Rousseff administration is leaning in favor of a target less than 1.9 percent of gross domestic product, but a final decision has not yet been made, two government officials have told Reuters.

The government hopes this goal, smaller than in previous years, would convince investors the administration is being more realistic about a fiscal target that it has failed to meet in the last two years.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.