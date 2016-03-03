Brazil may lower targeted fiscal savings for local gov't -sources

BRASILIA, March 3 (Reuters) - Brazil’s federal government is studying cutting the 2016 fiscal savings target for states and municipalities, two sources told Reuters on Thursday, in another move to ease auterity as a crippling recession curbs revenues.

The decision to reduce local governments’ primary surplus target of 6.6 billion reais ($1.74 billion) will depend on the approval of a bill to save states and municipalities about 12.5 billion reais in debt payments in 2016, the officials said.

Without those savings, local governments will not be able to meet their fiscal goal for this year, said the officials, who asked for anonymity because they were not allowed to speak publicly. The administration plans to send a bill in March that extends the maturity of a massive debt that states and municipalities have with the federal government.

A reduction in their targets would also lower the country’s overall primary goal that includes savings from the federal government. The primary surplus is excess revenue after expenditures and before interest debt payments.

President Dilma Rousseff has already reduced the federal government surplus target to a deficit of 60.2 billion reais of the equivalent of 1 percent of the gross domestic product.

The explosive increase of Brazil’s budget deficit in recent years has eroded investor’s confidence in the once-booming economy, which is on track to suffer its worst recession in more than a century. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres and Patricia Duarte; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by David Gregorio)