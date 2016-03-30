FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil returns to deficit in February due to deepening recession
March 30, 2016 / 1:40 PM / a year ago

Brazil returns to deficit in February due to deepening recession

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, March 30 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a primary budget deficit of 23.040 billion reais ($6.38 billion) in February, central bank data showed on Wednesday, erasing a hefty surplus from the previous month as a contracting economy curbs revenues and raises unemployment benefit payments.

The country had been expected to post a primary budget deficit of 10 billion reais, according to the median forecast of nine analysts surveyed by Reuters.

In the 12 months through February, the primary budget deficit rose to an equivalent of 2.11 percent of gross domestic product from 1.75 percent in 12 months through January.

$1 = 3.6111 Brazilian reais Reporting by Alonso Soto and Marcela Ayres; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

