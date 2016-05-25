Brazil Congress OKs new fiscal goal in win for interim president

BRASILIA, May 25 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Congress early on Wednesday approved the government’s new fiscal deficit target for 2016, in the first legislative victory for the country’s new administration rattled by the resignation of a key minister initially charged with drawing up the goal.

Interim President Michel Temer, who this month replaced leftist President Dilma Rousseff while she stands trial for breaking fiscal rules, submitted a primary deficit target of 170.5 billion reais ($47.4 billion), equivalent to 2.75 percent of the gross domestic product.

It was the largest budget deficit envisioned to date in the primary balance, which is the difference between revenues and expenditures, excluding debt interest payments. As such, it is a measure of a country’s creditworthiness and is closely watched by credit ratings agencies.

The approval of the deficit goal in a session, which spilled past midnight, averts a government shutdown in June.

It comes even after Planning Minister Romero Juca, a leading member of the economic team, stepped aside on Monday over leaked recordings of him allegedly discussing plans to obstruct a massive corruption probe.

The resignation of Juca, an experienced senator and main political negotiator of the administration, was the first major blow to Temer after less than two weeks in power. He had been due to present the primary deficit target hours before he stepped down on Monday.

Investors fear Juca’s exit could hamper government efforts to pass key economic reforms in Congress and usher more political instability in a country mired in its worst recession in decades.

Temer, who was Rousseff’s vice president, on Tuesday announced a raft of measures, including a ceiling for public expenditures and a relaxation of mandatory spending programs to rebalance the public accounts.

Markets welcomed the new policies, but analysts believe more needs to be done to close a budget gap that could top more than 10 percent of GDP, including interest payments, for the second year in a row.