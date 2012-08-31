FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil fiscal target not at risk despite stimulus-Mantega
#Market News
August 31, 2012 / 3:40 PM / 5 years ago

Brazil fiscal target not at risk despite stimulus-Mantega

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government remains on track to meet its fiscal target for this year despite a flurry of tax breaks for consumers and targeted industries that will reduce revenues, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Friday.

Speaking on a conference call with reporters, Mantega also said he expects banks in Brazil to increase lending in the second half of the year, giving the economy an added boost.

He added that he doesn’t expect the global economic outlook to improve in the coming months.


