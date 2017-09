BRASILIA, April 15 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government on Tuesday set a consolidated primary surplus goal equivalent to 2 percent of GDP for 2015, raising its key fiscal savings goal from this year’s 1.9 percent.

In its 2015 budget guidelines bill, the government estimates economic growth of 3 percent and inflation of 5 percent next year. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)