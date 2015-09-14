Brazil unveils $17 billion in new measures to plug 2016 fiscal gap

BRASILIA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government announced spending cuts and revenue increases of 65 billion reais ($16.9 billion) on Monday to close a budget deficit that has undermined its credit standing.

The drastic spending cuts hit health and low-cost housing programs, investments in infrastructure, agricultural subsidies as well as salaries and bonuses for government employees. The measures reduced tax subsidies for the chemical industry and cut refunds to exporters of manufactured goods by 2 billion reais.

The measures are meant to bridge a shortfall of 30 billion reais in the 2016 budget that President Dilma Rousseff sent to Congress last month. The government is still aiming for a budget surplus of 0.7 percent of GDP before interest payments. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)