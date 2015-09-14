FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil unveils $17 billion in new measures to plug 2016 fiscal gap
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 14, 2015 / 8:36 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil unveils $17 billion in new measures to plug 2016 fiscal gap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government announced spending cuts and revenue increases of 65 billion reais ($16.9 billion) on Monday to close a budget deficit that has undermined its credit standing.

The drastic spending cuts hit health and low-cost housing programs, investments in infrastructure, agricultural subsidies as well as salaries and bonuses for government employees. The measures reduced tax subsidies for the chemical industry and cut refunds to exporters of manufactured goods by 2 billion reais.

The measures are meant to bridge a shortfall of 30 billion reais in the 2016 budget that President Dilma Rousseff sent to Congress last month. The government is still aiming for a budget surplus of 0.7 percent of GDP before interest payments. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.