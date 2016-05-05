FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fitch may upgrade Brazil if gov't moves to cut debt -director
May 5, 2016 / 10:50 PM / a year ago

Fitch may upgrade Brazil if gov't moves to cut debt -director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 5 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings could move quickly to upgrade Brazil’s credit grade if the government takes action to reduce a ballooning debt burden, the agency’s director in Brazil, Rafael Guedes, told Reuters on Thursday.

Fitch downgraded Brazil’s sovereign debt further into junk territory on Thursday, citing a deeper-than-expected economic contraction and changing fiscal targets as the country struggles with economic and political crisis. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chris Reese)

