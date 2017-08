SAO PAULO, May 19 (Reuters) - The Brazilian Finance Ministry said on Friday it is committed to fiscal consolidation following a decision by Fitch Ratings to reaffirm the country's sovereign rating.

In a statement, the ministry said the agency's move underlines the importance of measures aimed at lifting Brazil from a recession and promoting sustainable economic growth. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by W Simon)