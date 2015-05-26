Fitch cites challenges to Brazil's fiscal plan after budget freeze

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings cast doubt on Tuesday about the success of Brazil’s fiscal consolidation plan following the announcement of a key budget freeze last week, saying that an expected recession, lower government revenues, and higher borrowing costs put the austerity effort at risk.

Fitch said Brazil’s decision to freeze 69.9 billion reais in government spending this year, higher than a previously estimated 60 billion reais, does not imply larger of faster fiscal consolidation.

“Rather, it acknowledges that hitting existing fiscal targets will demand extra effort as economic contraction dents revenue performance,” Fitch’s director Shelly Shetty said in a statement.

Fitch currently has a negative outlook on Brazil’s BBB credit rating, which implies a meaningful probability of a downgrade over the next 12 to 18 months. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte)