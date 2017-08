BRASILIA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government lowered its 2017 economic growth estimate to 1 percent from 1.6 percent, the finance ministry's secretary of economic policy Fabio Kanczuk said on Monday.

The downward revision shows the difficulties the government faces to turn around an economy in the second year of what is its deepest recession since the Great Depression. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; editing by Diane Craft)