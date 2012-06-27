Brazil to grow more than 2.5 pct in 2012 - Mantega

SAO PAULO, June 27 (Reuters) - Brazil’s economy will expand by more than 2.5 percent in 2012 as the government continues to takes measures to spur growth, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Wednesday.

Mantega made the remark after unveiling plans to increase government purchases of locally-made products to boost the economy.

The reduction in the TJLP long-term corporate lending rate to 5.5 percent from 6 percent also announced on Wednesday signals that interest rates in Brazil will continue to fall and remain low over time, Mantega added. (Writing by Silvio Cascione)