FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil to grow more than 2.5 pct in 2012 - Mantega
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 27, 2012 / 3:46 PM / 5 years ago

Brazil to grow more than 2.5 pct in 2012 - Mantega

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 27 (Reuters) - Brazil’s economy will expand by more than 2.5 percent in 2012 as the government continues to takes measures to spur growth, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Wednesday.

Mantega made the remark after unveiling plans to increase government purchases of locally-made products to boost the economy.

The reduction in the TJLP long-term corporate lending rate to 5.5 percent from 6 percent also announced on Wednesday signals that interest rates in Brazil will continue to fall and remain low over time, Mantega added. (Writing by Silvio Cascione)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.