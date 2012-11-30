FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil economy grows 0.6 pct in 3rd quarter vs 2nd quarter
November 30, 2012 / 11:06 AM / in 5 years

Brazil economy grows 0.6 pct in 3rd quarter vs 2nd quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s economy grew 0.6 percent in the third quarter from the second quarter, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday, far below expectations.

Gross domestic product had been expected to expand 1.2 percent in the third quarter over the second quarter, according to the median forecast of 42 analysts polled by Reuters.

Brazil, the world’s sixth-largest economy, grew 0.9 percent in the third quarter when compared to the year-earlier period, IBGE said. That was far below expectations for growth of 1.9 percent, according to the Reuters poll.

