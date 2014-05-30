FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil 1st-qtr GDP up 0.2 pct, slows from 4th-qtr
#Market News
May 30, 2014 / 12:05 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil 1st-qtr GDP up 0.2 pct, slows from 4th-qtr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s economy grew 0.2 percent in the first quarter from the previous quarter, slowing its rate of growth, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday.

The number was in line with expectations, according to the median forecast of 39 analysts polled by Reuters. In the October to December quarter, the economy expanded 0.7 percent.

The economy grew 1.9 percent in the first quarter compared to a year earlier, IBGE said. That missed expectations by analysts polled by Reuters for growth of 2.1 percent. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Asher Levine Editing by W Simon)

