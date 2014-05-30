Brazil 1st-qtr GDP up 0.2 pct, slows from 4th-qtr

SAO PAULO, May 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s economy grew 0.2 percent in the first quarter from the previous quarter, slowing its rate of growth, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday.

The number was in line with expectations, according to the median forecast of 39 analysts polled by Reuters. In the October to December quarter, the economy expanded 0.7 percent.

The economy grew 1.9 percent in the first quarter compared to a year earlier, IBGE said. That missed expectations by analysts polled by Reuters for growth of 2.1 percent. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Asher Levine Editing by W Simon)