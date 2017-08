BRASILIA, June 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's gross domestic product grew by 1.0 percent in the first quarter from the preceding one, statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday, an increase in line with market expectations that marked the end of the country's worst recession on record.

Brazil's economy shrank 0.4 percent in the first quarter from the year-earlier period, following a 2.5 percent drop in the previous quarter. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by W Simon)