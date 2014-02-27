FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil fourth-quarter GDP up 0.7 pct after decline in Q3
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 27, 2014 / 12:15 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil fourth-quarter GDP up 0.7 pct after decline in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Brazil’s economy grew 0.7 percent in the fourth quarter following a downturn in the third quarter, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.

Gross domestic product had been expected to grow 0.3 percent in the fourth quarter, according to the median forecast of 43 analysts polled by Reuters. In the July to September quarter, the economy contracted 0.5 percent.

The economy grew 1.9 percent in the fourth quarter compared to a year earlier, IBGE said. That surpassed expectations by analysts polled by Reuters for growth of 1.6 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.