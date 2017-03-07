Brazil economy growing again after deep plunge -finance minister

SAO PAULO, March 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's economy is still feeling the effects of a deep recession, but has clearly started to grow again, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Friday after fourth-quarter economic data confirmed the worst downturn on record.

Leading indicators from cardboard and motorcycle production to supermarket sales show Brazil's economy is on the rebound, he said. By the final three months of this year, Meirelles said he expected Brazil's economy to be growing at an annualized rate of 3.2 percent. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Brad Haynes)