Brazil's Goldfajn says slower inflation makes room for lower rates

SAO PAULO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Slowing inflation and anchored inflation expectations provide room for the Brazilian central bank to ease monetary policy, but only structural reforms can pave the way for sustainable rate cuts, the bank's Governor Ilan Goldfajn said on Tuesday.

Inflation eased much more than expected in November, boosting market bets that the central bank could accelerate the pace of rate cuts in its January meeting.