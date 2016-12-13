FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Goldfajn says slower inflation makes room for lower rates
December 13, 2016 / 6:10 PM / 8 months ago

Brazil's Goldfajn says slower inflation makes room for lower rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Slowing inflation and anchored inflation expectations provide room for the Brazilian central bank to ease monetary policy, but only structural reforms can pave the way for sustainable rate cuts, the bank's Governor Ilan Goldfajn said on Tuesday.

Inflation eased much more than expected in November, boosting market bets that the central bank could accelerate the pace of rate cuts in its January meeting. (Reporting by Thais Freitas; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

