Brazil may cut 2012 growth, fiscal forecasts-report

* Brazil to cut 2012 growth forecast, Estado says

* New GDP growth forecast to be announced July 20

* New estimates may lead to reduced tax forecasts

* Finance Ministry was not available for comment

SAO PAULO, July 11 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government could soon chop its 2012 economic growth forecasts, which could prompt lower projections for tax revenue and expenditures, a leading Brazilian newspaper said on Wednesday.

O Estado de S. Paulo newspaper, without saying how it obtained the information, said officials at the Finance Ministry and the Budget and Planning Ministry will likely trim estimates for economic growth to “somewhere between 2.7 percent and 3 percent” this year from the current 4.5 percent prediction.

According to Estado, the new forecast will be announced on July 20, when the Budget Ministry releases its bi-monthly federal budget monitoring report. The report is widely followed by analysts seeking clues on official forecasts and year-to-date government spending.

Media offices of both ministries in Brasilia could not immediately be reached for comment.

A lower economic growth estimate could lead officials to revise down their estimates for tax collections in 2012, Estado added. To avoid cutting budget spending at a time when the Brazilian economy is losing momentum, government officials could urge state-controlled companies to pay higher dividends to the National Treasury, the paper said.

Another option being mulled by some officials is the reduction in the government target for the so-called primary budget surplus -- the excess of revenue over expenses excluding debt-servicing, Estado said. Currently the government expects to set aside a primary surplus of 139.8 billion reais ($69 billion) for the year, or the equivalent of 3.1 percent of GDP.

The reason for less fiscal savings is that slower growth would translate into a smaller GDP reading, leading to a higher-than-expected primary surplus as a percentage of GDP amid an abrupt slowdown, Estado said.