Brazil's government cut 2014 growth forecast to 1.8 pct
#Market News
July 22, 2014 / 7:10 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil's government cut 2014 growth forecast to 1.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, July 22 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government on Tuesday reduced its economic growth forecast for this year to 1.8 percent from 2.5 percent, a prediction that remains well above market economists’ estimates for an expansion of less than 1 percent.

The government raised its inflation forecast to 6.2 percent in 2014 from a previous estimate of 5.6 percent, according to a fiscal report released by the planning ministry.

The Brazilian economy should grow just 0.97 percent this year, according to a central bank weekly survey of economists. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
