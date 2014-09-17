FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil expands low-cost housing program by 350,000 units -minister
Sections
Featured
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Best Buy 2021 profit forecast falls short
BUSINESS
Best Buy 2021 profit forecast falls short
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 17, 2014 / 10:56 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil expands low-cost housing program by 350,000 units -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government will expand the “Minha Casa, Minha Vida” low-income housing program by 350,000 units to be built in the first half of next year, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Wednesday.

In a move to meet building industry demands ahead of the October election, Mantega also announced a four-year extension to a tax break for builders of low-cost housing that reduced the tax on their income to 1 percent from 7 percent.

Mantega made the announcement after meeting with leaders of the building industry to listen to their requests and seek their support ahead of next month’s election in which President Dilma Rousseff is seeking a second term.

On Monday, Mantega met with executives of Brazilian multinational companies and emerged from the meeting to announce the extension of a 9 percent tax break on foreign earnings for all manufacturers operating abroad. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.