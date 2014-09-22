FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil cuts 2014 GDP growth forecast, keeps fiscal goal
September 22, 2014 / 8:51 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil cuts 2014 GDP growth forecast, keeps fiscal goal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Brazil cut its economic growth forecast to 0.9 percent in 2014 but maintained its key annual fiscal goal for the year, according to a government report published on Monday.

The government had previously expected the economy to expand 1.8 percent this year. The downward revision remains above market forecasts for growth of 0.30 percent in 2014, according to a weekly central bank poll of economists published on Monday.

The report, prepared by the planning and finance ministries and released every two months, said the government kept its inflation forecast at 6.2 percent in 2014.

The government maintained its primary surplus goal of 99 billion reais ($41.31 billion), or the equivalent of 1.9 percent of GDP, for this year. (1 US dollar = 2.3963 Brazilian real) (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by James Dalgleish)

