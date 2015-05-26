FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil central bank vows perseverance in inflation battle
May 26, 2015

Brazil central bank vows perseverance in inflation battle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, May 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank will persevere in bringing inflation back to the center of its target range next year, bank chief Alexandre Tombini said on Tuesday, signaling again that policymakers are not done hiking interest rates.

Efforts to tighten fiscal policy will help the central bank make good on its promises to slash inflation to the 4.5 percent center of the official target range by late 2016, Tombini said. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Peter Galloway)

