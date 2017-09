RIO DE JANEIRO, March 27 (Reuters) - Brazil’s economy grew 0.3 percent in the last quarter of 2014 from the previous three months, government agency IBGE said on Friday.

The number was better than expectations of a 0.2 percent contraction, according to the median forecast of 42 analysts polled by Reuters. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Rodrigo Viga Gaier)