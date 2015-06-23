FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Levy says too early to think of changing fiscal goal
June 23, 2015 / 7:15 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Levy says too early to think of changing fiscal goal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, June 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Tuesday it is too early to discuss changing the government’s primary surplus target this year, although he acknowledged that a slowing economy has dragged down tax revenues.

Levy said he has not talked about changing the target with lawmakers as reported by local media.

Most economists expect the government to miss its primary surplus target equivalent to 1.1 percent of the gross domestic product. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione and Alonso Soto; Editing by Leslie Adler)

