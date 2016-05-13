FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Meirelles says tough measures to be announced "soon"
May 13, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

Brazil's Meirelles says tough measures to be announced "soon"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, May 13 (Reuters) - Brazil’s new economic team plans to announce tough but necessary measures soon but will first take stock of the budget situation, new Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said in an interview with Globo TV on Friday.

Meirelles said his top priority is to bring clarity to public finances. The public sector budget deficit before interest payments could be larger than 96 billion reais ($27.72 billion) in 2016, he said in the interview.

$1 = 3.4630 Brazilian reais Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon

