SAO PAULO, May 17 (Reuters) - Ilan Goldfajn, chief economist of Itau Unibanco Holding SA, will replace Alexandre Tombini as Brazil’s central bank governor, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles announced on Tuesday.

Goldfajn, an MIT-trained economist widely respected on Wall Street, was the central bank’s director of economic policy between 2000 and 2003. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Daniel Flynn)