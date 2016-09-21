Brazil's Temer promises investors political and legal stability

NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Michel Temer on Wednesday promised political and legal stability for investors to put their capital in a country weathering the impeachment of his predecessor and the worst recession in generations.

Speaking to investors in New York, Temer said his government has good relations with Congress and he is confident he will have enough backing to pass unpopular fiscal reforms needed to plug a ballooning budget deficit and regain the confidence of markets in the once-booming economy. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campo and Dion Rabouin; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Andrew Hay)