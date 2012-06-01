FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil economy grows 0.2 pct in 1st qtr vs 4th qtr
June 1, 2012 / 12:05 PM / 5 years ago

Brazil economy grows 0.2 pct in 1st qtr vs 4th qtr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 1 (Reuters) - Brazil’s economy grew Just 0.2 percent in the first quarter from the last quarter of 2011, the government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday.

Gross domestic product had been expected to expand 0.5 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis, according to the median forecast of 29 analysts polled by Reuters.

Latin America’s largest economy grew 0.8 percent in the first quarter when compared to the year-earlier period, IBGE said. That was below expectations of growth of 1.3 percent, according to the median forecast of 25 analysts in the poll.

