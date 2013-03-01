Brazil economy grows 0.6 pct in 4th quarter vs 3rd quarter

SAO PAULO, March 1 (Reuters) - Brazil’s economy grew 0.6 percent in the fourth quarter from the third quarter, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday, slightly below expectations.

Gross domestic product had been expected to expand 0.7 percent in the fourth quarter over the third quarter, according to the median forecast of 36 analysts polled by Reuters.

Brazil’s economy expanded just 0.9 percent in 2012, down from 2.7 percent in the previous year.

Brazil grew 1.4 percent in the fourth quarter when compared to the year-earlier period, IBGE said. That was below expectations for growth of 1.6 percent in the Reuters poll.