Brazil Q1 GDP grows 0.6 percent vs Q4, disappoints again

SAO PAULO, May 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s economy grew 0.6 percent in the first quarter from the fourth quarter of 2012, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday, below expectations.

Gross domestic product had been expected to expand 0.9 percent in the first quarter over the fourth quarter, according to the median forecast of 31 analysts polled by Reuters.

The economy grew 1.9 percent in the first quarter when compared to the year-earlier period, IBGE said. That was below expectations for growth of 2.3 percent in the Reuters poll.

Brazil’s 2012 economic growth was not revised from its previously reported 0.9 percent.