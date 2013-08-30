FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil Q2 GDP grows 1.5 percent vs Q1, beats expectations
August 30, 2013 / 12:10 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil Q2 GDP grows 1.5 percent vs Q1, beats expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s economy grew 1.5 percent in the second quarter from the first quarter, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday, above expectations.

Gross domestic product had been expected to expand 0.9 percent in the second quarter, according to the median forecast of 38 analysts polled by Reuters.

The economy grew 3.3 percent in the second quarter when compared to the year-earlier period, IBGE said. That was above expectations for growth of 2.5 percent in the Reuters poll.

