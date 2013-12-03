FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil Q3 GDP shrinks 0.5 percent from Q2, weaker than expected
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy and Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 3, 2013 / 11:11 AM / 4 years ago

Brazil Q3 GDP shrinks 0.5 percent from Q2, weaker than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Brazil’s economy shrank 0.5 percent in the third quarter from the second quarter, government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday, as output fell even more than expected.

Gross domestic product had been expected to contract 0.2 percent in the third quarter, according to the median forecast of 40 analysts polled by Reuters.

The economy grew 2.2 percent in the third quarter when compared to the year-earlier period, IBGE said. That fell short of expectations for growth of 2.5 percent in the Reuters poll.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.