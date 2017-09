BRASILIA, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Dilma Rousseff’s government in its second term will prioritize measures that encourage private investment, new Planning Minister Nelson Barbosa said on Friday.

Barbosa reiterated the need for fiscal adjustments in order to resume growth in Latin America’s largest economy. (Reporting by Nestor Rabello and Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)