FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Analysts lower Brazil 2014 growth forecast for 19th time, to 0.24 pct
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 6, 2014 / 11:45 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Analysts lower Brazil 2014 growth forecast for 19th time, to 0.24 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Economists cut their forecasts
for Brazil's 2014 economic growth to 0.24 percent from 0.29
percent previously, a weekly central bank poll showed on Monday.
    Economists in the survey have pared their 2014 gross
domestic product forecasts for 19 straight weeks.
    Their latest estimates for inflation at end-2014 rose
slightly to 6.32 percent from 6.31 percent in the prior week's
survey. The central bank Focus survey features the median
forecasts of about 100 financial institutions.
    
    
    
 (pct)                2014                 2015
                      previous   new       previous  new
                      forecast   forecast  forecast  forecast
 Consumer inflation   6.31       6.32      6.30      6.30
 Exchange rate        2.35       2.40      2.45      2.50
 (reais per U.S                                      
 dollar, end-period)                                 
 Interest rate        11.00      11.00     11.38     11.88
 (end-period)                                        
 GDP growth           0.29       0.24      1.01      1.00
 Industrial output    -1.95      -2.14     1.50      1.40
 

 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.