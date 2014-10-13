FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Analysts raise Brazil 2014 growth forecast slightly
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Commentary
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 13, 2014 / 12:15 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Analysts raise Brazil 2014 growth forecast slightly

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Economists raised their
forecasts for Brazil's 2014 economic growth to 0.28 percent from
0.24 percent previously, a weekly central bank poll showed on
Monday.
    It was the first time in more than four months that they had
raised their gross domestic product forecasts for the year.
    Their latest estimates for inflation at the end of 2014 rose
to 6.45 percent from 6.32 percent in the prior week's survey.
The central bank Focus survey features the median forecasts of
about 100 financial institutions.
    
    
                    2014                  2015        
                    previous  new         previous    new
                    forecast  forecast    forecast    forecast
 Consumer           6.32      6.45        6.30        6.30
 inflation                                            
 Exchange rate      2.40      2.40        2.50        2.50
 (reais per U.S.                                      
 dollar,                                              
 end-period)                                          
 Interest rate      11.00     11.00       11.88       11.88
 (end-period)                                         
 GDP growth         0.24      0.28        1.00        1.00
 Industrial output  -2.14     -2.16       1.40        1.30
 
 (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.