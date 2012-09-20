WRAPUP 2-Brazil data strengthens case for pause in rate cuts

* Jobless rate drops to 5.3 pct in August

* Inflation rises to 0.48 pct in month to mid-Sep

* Lowest jobless rate on record after seasonal adjustments

* Slower growth of labor force offsets weak hiring

* Analysts bet on rate cut, traders see rates on hold

By Silvio Cascione and Asher Levine

SAO PAULO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Unemployment fell and inflation accelerated in Brazil, data showed on Thursday, strengthening the case for a pause in the cycle of aggressive interest rate cuts by the central bank.

The jobless rate fell for the second straight month in August to 5.3 percent, below all forecasts in a Reuters poll, while the benchmark consumer price index IPCA rose 0.48 percent in the month to mid-September, government’s statistics agency IBGE said.

The unemployment rate fell to an all-time low on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to estimates by several economists. While unemploymemt fell as the labor force grew at a slower pace than hiring, the number adds to evidence that Brazil’s consumer market should drive a recovery following a flurry of stimulus measures by President Dilma Rousseff.

Meanwhile, quickening consumer prices have raised fears that Brazilian policymakers may have trouble keeping inflation within its target range next year.

Inflation slowed slightly to 5.31 percent in the 12 months through mid-September from 5.37 percent a month earlier, but remained above from the center of the bank’s target range of 4.5 percent plus or minus two percentage points..

“This inflation rate is a bit worrisome. It should put more pressure on the bank’s monetary policy committee to keep rates on hold,” said Rafael Leão, economist at Austin Ratings in Sao Paulo. “But let’s wait for the indicators on economic activity due out this month to make up our mind.”

The central bank cut interest rates nine straight times since August 2011 to reignite economic growth, but vowed to act with “maximum” prudence on its Oct. 10 monetary policy meeting as rising food prices moved annual inflation away from the center of the target.

FOOD PRICES UP

Most analysts in a central bank poll last week were split on whether the bank would cut its benchmark Selic rate by 0.25 percentage point in October, to an all-time low of 7.25 percent. Yields on rate futures, though, suggest most traders bet rates will remain on hold.

The IPCA-15 index was expected to rise 0.45 percent in the month to mid-September, according to the median forecast of 23 economists surveyed by Thomson Reuters. In the month to mid-August, the index rose 0.39 percent.

The global rise in food prices was the main contributor to mid-September’s inflation, following a severe drought in the United States. But annualized core measures remained above 5 percent, suggesting underlying inflationary pressures poised to grow as the economy gears up in coming months.

Brazil’s economy is seen expanding 4 percent next year, more than twice as fast as expected for this year, after a string of tax breaks, credit incentives and other stimulus measures taken by Rousseff’s government on top of the rate cuts.

Some of the measures, such as the tax breaks for carmakers and steps to cut energy costs in 2013, were also aimed at reducing inflation.

But many analysts are skeptical such measures will do enough.

“Next year, the only relief in inflation will come from lower energy prices. But all the other signals are not favorable,” said Wagner Alves, economist at Franklin Templeton.

LOWEST JOBLESS RATE ON RECORD

Faster inflation may not be enough to stop the central bank from cutting rates because authorities seem more worried about reviving economic growth, said economists such as former central bank director Alexandre Schwartsman.

But Brazil’s jobless rate fared better than expected by all analysts in a Reuters poll, signaling that the world’s sixth largest economy may not be in need of another push.

When accounting for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate was at an all-time low of 5.2 percent, said Marcelo Kfoury, chief Brazil economist at Citigroup.

“It will also help to keep domestic demand robust and the upcoming readings on Brazilian economic activity are likely to show good figures,” Jankiel Santos, chief economist at Espirito Santo Investment Bank, wrote in a note.

Most of the drop, however, was due to a slowdown in labor force growth as hiring lost momentum in August, Citigroup’s Kfoury said. Government data released later in the day confirmed that, showing Brazil’s economy added only 100,938 payroll jobs in August, less than expected.

“Even recognizing that the labor market may have decelerated slightly in the last three months (lower employment growth and real wages increase), it continues extremely tight in historical terms,” Kfoury said in a research note.