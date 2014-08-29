FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil economy slips into recession - government data
August 29, 2014 / 12:15 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil economy slips into recession - government data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s economy contracted 0.6 percent in the second quarter from the previous quarter and fell into recession, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday.

The number was worse than expectations of a 0.4 percent contraction, according to the median forecast of 47 analysts polled by Reuters.

It was the second consecutive quarterly drop, meaning the economy fell into recession. Economic growth in the first quarter was revised down to a 0.2 percent contraction from originally reported growth of 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Brazil newsroom; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

