Brazil president may roll back proposed spending cuts, taxes -daily

SAO PAULO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Brazil’s increasingly unpopular president, Dilma Rousseff, has had to negotiate parts of her recently announced austerity measures with skeptical lawmakers, putting in doubt fiscal savings needed to balance Brazil’s budget, newspaper Estado de S. Paulo said on Thursday.

If the government concedes on the three items under discussion, it could reduce proposed spending cuts by up to 14.6 billion reais ($3.8 billion) and lose 6 billion of 45.6 billion it had hoped to get through increased taxes, the paper said without naming any sources.

Rousseff’s embattled government is considering shortening from four to two years the levying of a controversial tax on financial transactions called the CPMF that angered Brazilian industry groups, the newspaper said.

It might also have to reduce from six to three months the postponement of next year’s salary increases for public employees due to the opposition of unions that are threatening to go on strike.

Presidential aides had no immediate comment on the report from Estado de S. Paulo, one of Brazil’s leading newspapers.

The reported and apparent concessions from Rousseff come a day after industry groups criticized the plan. House speaker Eduardo Cunha, who recently defected from Rousseff’s governing coalition, also said on Wednesday the proposed tax hike was unlikely to pass and that it wasn’t congress’s responsibility to resolve the government’s deficit.

In addition to losing support in Congress, Rousseff’s approval rating has dropped to an all-time low of around 7 percent and a majority of Brazilians support her impeachment.

The political difficulty of implementing an austerity program to bridge a gaping fiscal deficit was a factor in credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s decision last week to downgrade Brazil to junk.

That sent the Rousseff government scrambling to cuts spending and raise tax revenues to try to avoid a second rating agency downgrade that would force the sale of Brazilian bonds by institutional investors.

Rousseff’s spokesman Edinho Silva told newspaper O Globo that there was no viable alternatives for the austerity plan announced on Monday.

“The government has no plan B as all of our energy was concentrated on these measures, which are the correct measures to be taken at this time,” he said in an interview published on Thursday.