UPDATE 1-Brazil president in talks that may roll back spending cuts

(Recasts, changes dateline, adds comment from president’s office, IMF spokesman)

BRASILIA, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Brazil’s increasingly unpopular president, Dilma Rousseff, is negotiating some of her recently announced austerity measures with skeptical lawmakers and business groups, putting in doubt fiscal savings needed to balance Brazil’s budget.

Newspaper Estado de S. Paulo first reported the news on Thursday that Rousseff’s government may concede on three points, potentially reducing proposed spending cuts by up to 14.6 billion reais ($3.8 billion) and losing 6 billion reais of 45.6 billion it had hoped to get through increased taxes.

Rousseff’s embattled government is considering shortening to two years from four the levying of a controversial tax on financial transactions called the CPMF that angered Brazilian industry groups, the newspaper said without naming sources.

It might also have to reduce from six to three months the postponement of next year’s salary increases for public employees due to the opposition of unions that are threatening to go on strike.

“The government is talking to all sectors, not just lawmakers,” a spokesman in the president’s office said in response to a request for comment on the Estado report.

Industry groups have criticized plans to raise taxes, saying the government should cut spending rather than relying on the private sector to meet its fiscal targets.

House Speaker Eduardo Cunha, who recently defected from Rousseff’s governing coalition, has also fiercely criticized the proposed tax hike and said it will not pass in Congress.

“The government will start to recover credibility in the market when it does its part by cutting public spending before raising taxes,” Cunha told reporters.

In addition to losing support in Congress, Rousseff’s approval rating has dropped to an all-time low of around 7 percent, while a majority of Brazilians support her impeachment due to Brazil’s worst recession in decades and a huge bribery investigation that has implicated members of her coalition.

The political difficulty of implementing an austerity program to bridge a gaping fiscal deficit was a factor in credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s decision last week to downgrade Brazil to junk status.

That sent the Rousseff government scrambling to cut spending and raise tax revenues to try to avoid a second rating agency downgrade that would spark the sale of Brazilian bonds by institutional investors.

International Monetary Fund spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters in Washington on Thursday the austerity measures announced on Monday were positive and should be implemented immediately, with approval by Congress, where required.