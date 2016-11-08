CORRECTED-Brazil's Meirelles says gov't collected $14.7 bln from amnesty

(Corrects to taxes collected instead of assets repatriated)

BRASILIA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said the amnesty program for undeclared offshore assets collected 47 billion reais ($14.67 billion) in taxes and fines for the government.

Meirelles, addressing the CNI industry lobby, said 2.8 billion reais would be used to cover the deficits of state companies and the government hopes to have 15 to 20 billion reais available to cover budget expenditures. ($1 = 3.2032 reais) (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Daniel Flynn)