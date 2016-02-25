Brazil's consumer confidence up in February for 2nd straight month

BRASILIA, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Consumer confidence in Brazil rose slightly in February for the second straight month, a private survey showed on Thursday, signaling the country's free fall into its worst recession in decades may be nearing an end. The consumer confidence index measured by think tank Getulio Vargas Foundation, or FGV, rose to 68.5 in February from 66.4 in January. Despite the increase, the index remains near an all-time low of 64.9 hit in December. "Brazilian consumers were less dissatisfied with the current state of their families' finances, and less pessimistic about coming months," FGV economist Viviane Bittencourt said in a report. She said the improvement was too weak to boost sales of costlier durable goods. Consumers' intentions of purchasing such products in the short term fell to their lowest level since the FGV reports started in 2005, she said. Brazil's economy, Latin America's largest, is expected to shrink by more than 3 percent in 2016 for the second straight year, in its worst expected downturn since 1901. It has also been plagued by double-digit inflation, nearly decade-high interest rates and rapidly growing public debt. The improvement in consumer confidence coincided with a slight increase in President Dilma Rousseff's popularity, reducing her chances of impeachment by Congress. The number of Brazilians considering her government "bad" or "terrible" dropped to 62.4 percent from 70 percent in October, according to a poll released on Wednesday. Latest mth Previous mth Year ago Confidence index 68.5 66.4 81.2 Current situation index 69.1 67.1 81.6 Expectations index 69.4 67.6 81.7 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)