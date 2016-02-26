FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil posts primary surplus of $7 bln in January
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 26, 2016 / 1:47 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil posts primary surplus of $7 bln in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a primary budget surplus of 27.913 billion reais ($7.09 billion) in January, central bank data showed on Friday, bouncing back from a record deficit in the previous month due to a surge in extraordinary revenues.

The government had been expected to post a primary budget surplus of 15 billion reais in January, according to the median forecast of nine analysts surveyed by Reuters.

In the 12 months through January, the primary budget deficit fell to an equivalent to 1.75 percent of gross domestic product from 1.88 percent in 12 months through December. ($1 = 3.9355 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.