Brazil's Meirelles says must reverse debt trajectory

BRASILIA, May 2 (Reuters) - Brazil’s former central bank chief Henrique Meirelles, a likely finance minister if Vice President Michel Temer becomes president, said on Monday it is necessary to reverse the trajectory of the country’s rising public debt.

Speaking to journalists after meeting with Temer, Meirelles said the two had not discussed specific measures for the economy as a Senate vote on whether to start a trial that could oust President Dilma Rousseff has not yet occurred.

The vote is expected later this month after the lower house of Congress voted overwhelmingly to impeach Rousseff for breaking budget laws, an outcome also inspired by Brazil’s economic woes and a massive corruption scandal.

Meirelles said he gave Temer his evaluation of the economy, now mired in what is likely Brazil’s worst recession in a century. He called for concessions for infrastructure projects and for making it easier to do business.

Temer has said former BankBoston executive Meirelles, who was central bank chief from 2003 to 2011, would be his pick as finance minister of Latin America’s largest economy.

Brazil’s net public debt stands at 38.9 percent of gross domestic product, and Meirelles has warned if no measures are taken it could approach 2002 levels of around 60 percent.

In ending the increase in debt, Meirelles said, “There would be a clear reversal of confidence that would lead to increased investment and therefore job creation, higher consumption and a resumption of lending.”

Asked about a possible government spending cap, he said, “A legal, constitutional control of spending is an interesting alternative that will certainly be contemplated.”

Left-leaning Rousseff on Sunday vowed to raise spending on her party’s signature anti-poverty program in an appeal to her political base, warning that her opponents would slash social expenditure if she is stripped of office.

Rousseff’s government also hopes to raise salaries for federal police and tax agents before her likely removal from office, two sources told Reuters on Monday. (Reporting by Cesar Raizer and Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)