a year ago
UPDATE 1-Brazil's government to curb spending, reduce debt -Meirelles
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
#Market News
May 23, 2016 / 3:20 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil's government to curb spending, reduce debt -Meirelles

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds latest political scandal and details of new fiscal target)

SAO PAULO, May 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's government on Tuesday will announce spending curbs and other measures to reduce its rising debt burden and plug a yawning fiscal deficit as it seeks to regain the confidence of investors, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said.

Speaking at an event in São Paulo on Monday, Meirelles said the short- and long-term measures will be aimed at helping pull Latin America's largest economy out of its worst recession in decades.

Interim President Michel Temer has embarked on a business-friendly program since taking over from suspended leftist President Dilma Rousseff earlier this month. He named Meirelles, a former central bank governor, to lead the finance ministry.

But any new policy announcement this week could be overshadowed by reports that Planning Minister Romero Juca, a key member of Meirelles' new economic team, sought to stall a massive corruption scandal at state-controlled firms.

Juca, an experienced senator and key Temer ally, has been negotiating with Congress for the approval of a new so-called primary deficit target this week to avoid a government shutdown in June.

The government will deliver to Congress later on Monday a new deficit target of 170.5 billion reais ($47.92 billion) for 2016, which would be a record and equal to 2.75 percent of Brazil's gross domestic product.

The primary balance, or the difference between revenues and expenses before debt payments, is a key gauge of the health of a country's public finances.

$1 = 3.5581 Brazilian reais Reporting by Erick Noin; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
