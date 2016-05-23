UPDATE 1-Brazil's government to curb spending, reduce debt -Meirelles

(Adds latest political scandal and details of new fiscal target)

SAO PAULO, May 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's government on Tuesday will announce spending curbs and other measures to reduce its rising debt burden and plug a yawning fiscal deficit as it seeks to regain the confidence of investors, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said.

Speaking at an event in São Paulo on Monday, Meirelles said the short- and long-term measures will be aimed at helping pull Latin America's largest economy out of its worst recession in decades.

Interim President Michel Temer has embarked on a business-friendly program since taking over from suspended leftist President Dilma Rousseff earlier this month. He named Meirelles, a former central bank governor, to lead the finance ministry.

But any new policy announcement this week could be overshadowed by reports that Planning Minister Romero Juca, a key member of Meirelles' new economic team, sought to stall a massive corruption scandal at state-controlled firms.

Juca, an experienced senator and key Temer ally, has been negotiating with Congress for the approval of a new so-called primary deficit target this week to avoid a government shutdown in June.

The government will deliver to Congress later on Monday a new deficit target of 170.5 billion reais ($47.92 billion) for 2016, which would be a record and equal to 2.75 percent of Brazil's gross domestic product.

The primary balance, or the difference between revenues and expenses before debt payments, is a key gauge of the health of a country's public finances.